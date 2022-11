The state said the facility must open by October 2024.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The state health department gave the green light for a new surgery center in Greensboro.

The state approved a request from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, which plans to open a $30 million facility on Horse Pen Creek Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services.

The new facility can have no more than three procedure rooms and three operating rooms.