Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist performs more kidney and pancreas transplants than any other transplant center in North Carolina

The Transplant Center at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist performs a transplant every 33 hours. Doctors say there is still more work to be done.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Right now, there are more than 3,700 North Carolinians waiting for a lifesaving transplant. The Transplant Center at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist works around the clock to help give the gift of life.

Dr. Bob Stratta is a professor of surgery and Director of Transplantation at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. He said the hospital’s transplant team performs more kidney and pancreas transplants than any other transplant center in North Carolina. That’s a transplant every 33 hours.

Although the center performs transplants at a high rate, Dr. Stratta said it’s only the tip of the iceberg when we look at the need for organs nationwide.

“There are still over 90,000 people on the waiting list on any given day and that has not changed in the last decade,” Dr. Stratta said. “If you look at people who make it to the kidney waiting list, the odds of receiving your kidney are only about 50/50 and that’s a really shocking statistic.”

Dr. Stratta said the challenge is promoting organ donation.

“When we talk about organ donation, they ask why, when they should be asking why not?” Dr. Strata said. “Why not reach out and help someone?”

A deceased donor can save eight lives and enhance more than 50. Though a living donor primarily benefits one recipient, he said it’s a tremendous gift.

“In general, living donor kidneys last about twice as long as deceased donor kidneys,” Dr. Stratta said. “There are a lot of safeguards in place so that donors do extremely well with minimally invasive surgery and it’s a win-win situation. The donor does well, the recipient does well, and the donor is basically providing the gift of life to someone.”