Baby girl falls into fire pit, suffers 2nd-degree burns

The Iredell County infant's parents said a terrifying accident landed their 8-month-old daughter in the hospital

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An 8-month-old baby girl is recovering at a Winston-Salem hospital after falling into a fire pit and suffering 2nd-degree burns. Baby Thea's family said it was a terrifying accident.

“When they told me, I dropped down to my knees and I [was] just in a panic because I didn’t if she was okay," said the child's mother, Charlena Lyons. "She was with her godfather in the ambulance and I knew that she wanted me, and I just wanted her.”

Today, Lyons got to hold her baby girl for the first time since the accident. She told WCNC Charlotte that it happened while she was at work.

Her husband, Josh, and her children’s godfather were home in Iredell County with their two children, ages 3 and 5. Lyons the kids were playing outside near fire ants and the men got distracted while getting them away from the ants. That was when baby Thea, who was in her walker, fell into the fire pit.

"Thea was in her walker by the end of the stairs, going to our back door, and she was about 15 feet away from our fire pit," said Lyons, "They said within minutes, they heard her crying, and that's when they ran over to her and pulled her out."

Both Charlena and her husband are devastated about what happened, saying it was a terrible accident.

"Anything can happen. Accidents can happen. This is a tragic accident and I wouldn't wish this on anybody," said Charlena.

They want to send a message to other parents, asking them to be extra cautious around firepits.

"[It] doesn't matter if you think the fire is out or not," said Charlena, "At the end, pour water on it, dirt over it, anything to put it out."

The blessing in all of this: Charlena said Thea is expected to make a full recovery.

A GoFundMe page was started for the family. In 24 hours, it has surpassed its goal of raising $5,000. Charlena said the money helps with medical bills and allows her to take time off from work to be with her baby girl in the hospital.