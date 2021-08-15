Fostering inclusivity in the classroom

For some children, making friends is easier than others.

School is starting soon for Triad students. With a new school year, many kids will be making new friends. For some children, making friends is easier than for others. Recently, Brittany Denison, a mom of a new kindergartener who has special needs, posted on her Facebook page a request to all parents to teach their children to be compassionate with children with special needs.

Being inclusive is a lifestyle, not a conversation. What this means to you, as the parent, is that you’re living a life that’s inclusive of all people. It’s the way you treat and accept everyone. And as a parent, when you see children and adults who have differences and disabilities, you take those moments to have conversations with your children about acceptance of all people.

One way that parents can help their children learn to be inclusive of everyone is by buying toys such as dolls that have disabilities and coloring books and books about people with and without disabilities. Many children want to throw away toys that break, but how about encouraging them to continue to play with a toy that’s broken or missing an arm. This is a way to normalize disabilities.

When you talk to your children about friendships, teach them that how you treat someone is more important than whether they look different or have disabilities. Friendships are about accepting people for who they are, having fun, being nice, having patience.