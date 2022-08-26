Back-to-school: How to pack a healthy lunch

Along with assuring children have all the supplies and vaccinations necessary, parents have another important component to consider--school lunches.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School is nearly back in session for most Triad students. Along with assuring children have all the supplies and vaccinations necessary, parents have another important component to consider--school lunches.

While many students consume food provided by the school, there are many who prefer to bring their own lunch.

Kristen Andrews is a registered dietician with Novant Health. She said a nutritious meal is vital for a child’s academic success and overall well-being.

“Having this food provides them with energy so that they’re able to learn and they’re able to continue developing as they should so we want them learning as much as possible and the energy from their foods can help them do that,” Andrews said.

Andrews said when parents are packing lunch they should include as many of the five food groups as possible:

Protein- meat or beans

Carbohydrates- bread or crackers

Fruits/Vegetables

Dairy- yogurt, cheese, or milk

Healthy fat

“So really popular right now, deconstructed meals so maybe we have a sandwich, we’re serving it separately like the sandwich is not already made,” Andrews said. “We’re serving bread, we’re serving cheese, we’re serving meat. Also like a child-friendly charcuterie board. I know as adults we really love those but they’re still very much appropriate for children.”

Andrews highly recommends parents avoid a lot of sugary foods but said it’s ok to incorporate small portions of sweets like a snack-size candy bar.

“Let’s remember that a fed child is best, so anything you’re able to provide your child or student with is fantastic, but it’s going to look different for everybody," Andrews explained. "Just make sure to offer them a fruit and a vegetable if you can.”