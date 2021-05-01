Being mentally fit while on your 2021 physically fit journey

It will take more than just strength and physical endurance to reach your new year fitness goals!

HIGH POINT, N.C. — With every new year usually comes gym newbies eager to start the year off right and finally shed those unwanted pounds for good.

But there's more to it than just hitting the weights, and running, it’s also about having the right mindset to obtain your fitness goals.

“A lot of the times I think people are just held back by their own perception of how difficult it will be, but if you get some professional guidance I think that will subside pretty fast, said Kris Mikfeldt, Owner of Maxfit Personal Training Gym in High Point.

For those struggling to stay consistent at the gym, Mikfeldt suggests playing a game with yourself mentally.

“If you have weight loss goals and you say well hey I need to do cardio every day [and] you have put together a week, two-weeks, or 6-months, [streak] you are much less likely to break that streak. So it kind of becomes an exercise in will power and mental fortitude as well.”

When it comes to mental strategies to push his clients to their ultimate goals, Kris says the main thing he does is listen, which eventually leads to what triggers them and what makes them go.

“You learn and you pay attention and then over time, you figure out what triggers different kinds of feelings in different kinds of people. So as a fitness professional, my job is to figure that out and kind of offer the approach that works."

As far as tips for those wanting to reach personal fitness goals in 2021 Kris says it’s all about timing.