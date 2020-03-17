DURHAM, N.C. — Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is encouraging members to call their doctor and ask for a virtual visit to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Virtual doctor visits can be held by phone or video to allow more people to access care from home, Blue Cross NC announced in a news release.

This change in coverage is intended to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting exposure and helping protect health professionals on the front lines.

“As COVID-19 spreads, Blue Cross NC is working to remove barriers to care for our members,” said Dr. Von Nguyen, Vice President of clinical operations and innovations at Blue Cross NC. “Staying home will help prevent the spread of illness and save lives. By covering all types of virtual doctor visits, we hope it will encourage people to get the care they need, when they need it, for the good of all North Carolinians.”

Virtual visits must be medically necessary and meet qualifying criteria.

More information for providers and customers on Blue Cross NC’s expanded virtual health policy can be found at Blue Cross NC.

In addition to expanding virtual access to health care providers, Blue Cross NC has taken the following steps to help during the COVID-19 emergency:

Waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing- On March 6, Blue Cross NC announced it will cover all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing. This applies whether or not a member has met their deductible.

On March 6, Blue Cross NC announced it will cover all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing. This applies whether or not a member has met their deductible. Increasing access to medication- Blue Cross NC is waiving early medication refill limits. This way, members can have the medicines they need on hand. This change applies to all Blue Cross NC cardholders.

These measures will remain in effect for 30-days. Blue Cross NC will provide updates to members as necessary.

