ROCK HILL, S.C. — Several schools and colleges in York County canceled classes after a large water main break spilled millions of gallons of water Wednesday afternoon.

A boil water advisory remains in effect for most of York County.

"Due to a 24-inch water main break at the Rock Hill water filter plant on Cherry Road, we ask York County and municipal water customers to reduce water use as much as possible while crews work to isolate the problem," the City of Rock Hill posted on Facebook.

City officials said the plant had to be shut down to repair what was later discovered to be a 20-inch cast iron pipe. The broken 20” pipe was repaired at about 1 a.m. Thursday morning, with the water plant coming fully online by 3 a.m.

"Customers should start seeing water service restored, although will experience very low water pressure at first. Throughout the day, as more water is produced to fill the distribution system, pressure will increase," the City of Rock Hill said.

"We’ll pull samples from across the water service area to monitor water quality. The boil water advisory will be lifted once chlorine levels are stable," the city added.

Schools in Fort Mill and Rock Hill will be closed on Thursday. Winthrop University canceled classes for Thursday and Friday.

"These interruptions in service will impact the use of restroom facilities and potable drinking water," Fort Mill Schools announced. "York County Emergency Management has recommended that we close school facilities."

Fort Mill Schools announced a makeup day for Friday, October 18.

Clinton College later announced its campus will be closed for Thursday and Friday.

"Students who cannot leave campus should check with residence hall directors for more information. Mid-term exams for Thurs. and Fri. will be rescheduled," the college said.

York 1 Schools will also be closed on Thursday, and the Clover School District closed three schools that were not on a separate water system: Crowders Creek Elementary, Oakridge Elementary, and Oakridge Middle School.

Those schools will have an e-learning day to make up for the missed day on February 17.

The Town of Fort Mill announced closures and cancelations including:

Softball games being played Wednesday evening at Cherry Park in Rock Hill

Harris Street Park, Doby's Bridge Park and Steele Street Park bathrooms

Parks and rec practices and games on Thursday

Residents and businesses near the water main break may be experiencing limited or no water service. Crews will work through the night to make repairs, officials said.

"The break has resulted in low water pressure and in some cases no water for customers," the City of Rock Hill said.

"There is a boil water advisory now in effect for all water customers throughout York County, due to reduced water pressure resulting from the water main break at the Rock Hill water filter plant," the city added.

"The advisory is in effect until further notice as a precaution. Instructions for purifying water by boiling are available on the SCDHEC website," the city said.

The boil water advisory is in effect for Rock Hill, City of York, Tega Cay, Fort Mill, York County, and the Catawba Indian Nation. The Town of Clover has informed its residents that they should not be affected.

How to Purify Bacteria Contaminated Water by Boiling:

Bring water to a rolling boil and keep it there for at least 1 full minute. Then, let it cool before using.

Stop using appliances and equipment that use drinkable water, such as dishwashers, icemakers, tea brewers and coffee makers.

Use disposable paper, plastic or foam plates, cups, forks, etc.

Prepare food using water that has been boiled.

Wash hands with water that has been boiled and cooled.

Wash, rinse and sanitize pots, pans and other equipment with water that has been boiled and cooled.

Brush your teeth with either boiled or bottled water.

Officials recommend not using the water to bathe until at least Thursday.

If you have questions about the water main break and how it affects you, York County has set up a hotline where you can get some answers.

The number is 803-325-2400. Once you're connected, press option 1.

"City crews have been working diligently since this (Wednesday) afternoon to make repairs as safely and efficiently as possible. We thank our customers county-wide for your patience as we work to return to normal operations," the City of Rock Hill said.

Because of the water main break, area businesses and families were scrambling to find fresh water.

"I only got three six-packs because there's no need to go out and get 30 cases like a lot of people do," said Mark Beckowitz.

Other shoppers weren’t so lucky.

"That's what I'm doing out here right now trying to find water so we can brush our teeth, so we can cook. I even started cooking and I can't even finish my meal," said Ashley Douglas.

Students at Winthrop may have received an early start to fall break, but those still on campus had to worry about other issues.

"They've closed down all the bathrooms; you can’t use them even if they're in your room. You can't go; there's signs everywhere," said Anna Sharpe.

