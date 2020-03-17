BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Fire Department is putting non-essential services on hold until further notice.

The activities listed below are postponed due to the COVID-19 emergency:

• General Fire Inspections

• Station Tours and Visits

• Child Passenger Safety Seat Inspections and Installations

• Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm Checks and Installations

• Spring 2020 Fire Department Citizens Academy

“The pause of these activities is necessary to protect the firefighters from the additional risk of exposure to COVID-19,” the Burlington Fire Department said in a press release.

The department will continue to respond to all emergency calls for service in the City of Burlington.

