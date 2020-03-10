CDC investigating multistate salmonella outbreaks tied to pet bearded dragons

The latest outbreak information from the CDC reports 13 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella muenster from eight states.

CDC and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella muenster infections linked to bearded dragons, according to a press release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The latest outbreak information from the CDC reports 13 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella muenster from eight states as of September 25.

Officials are reporting seven hospitalizations, with no deaths.

CDC officials say five ill people are children who under the age of 5.

Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence shows that contact with pet bearded dragons is likely the source of this outbreak, according to the CDC.

Officials said public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak.

The CDC said PulseNet is the national subtyping network of public health and food regulatory agency laboratories coordinated by CDC.

Officials said illnesses started on dates ranging from February 23 to August 22. Ill people range in age from less than 1 year to 72 years, with a median age of 15.

According to the CDC, during interviews people answered questions about animal contact in the week before they became ill.

The CDC said of the 13 people interviewed, 10 (77%) reported contact with bearded dragons before becoming ill.

Health officials said ill people reported buying bearded dragons from various pet stores in multiple states and said a common supplier has not been identified.

According to the CDC, bearded dragons can carry salmonella germs that can make people sick even if they look healthy and clean. Bearded dragon owners should always follow steps to stay healthy around their pet.

The CDC said this investigation is ongoing, and they will provide updates when more information becomes available.

A list of the states and the number of cases in each can be found on the Map of Reported Cases page.

Visit the CDC’s website for more information.

