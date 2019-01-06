If you are proud hedgehog owner, you might want to think twice before cuddling with your pet.

The Centers for Disease Control is issuing another warning after more people tested positive for Salmonella infections believed to be linked to pet hedgehogs. The animals carry the germs in their droppings, which can spread to their bodies easily.

According to the CDC, two people got so sick they had to be hospitalized. Another 25 people in 17 states, including Tennessee, had tested positive for Salmonella since March 29.

42% of the patients were children 12 and younger, according to the CDC.

The CDC said it came to the conclusion because 90% of the people with infections reported coming in contact with a hedgehog. People who own or come in contact with hedgehogs should take a few steps to say healthy:

Wash your hands thoroughly after touching or caring for the hedgehog

Don't kiss or snuggle hedgehogs, because they can spread germs that way

Don't let hedgehogs roam in areas where food is prepared

Consider another pet if you have young children

According to the CDC, most people will recover from symptoms like stomach cramps and diarrhea after a few days. In some, though, the symptoms may be so severe they need to be hospitalized -- as Salmonella can spread from the intestines to other places in the body.

For more information, see the CDC Salmonella page.