Cervical cancer survivor credits early detection for saving her life

In the Spring of 2021, Hillary Zaken was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Her doctors say routine Pap smears and visits to the gynecologist saved her life.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At one time, cervical cancer was the leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States. The rate has dropped significantly due to the use of the Pap test. It's a simple screening to detect cancer at its earliest and most treatable stage.



Hillary Zaken of Greensboro loves to live life to the fullest. Whether that means dying her hair purple or rocking a pair of pink boots, she is not afraid to take chances.

“My personal motto is to live life in full color which means to be unapologetically and authentically myself,” Zaken said. “To take advantage of the opportunities that come my way, to never say no to something that I want to do."

In the Spring of 2021, not long before she was about to walk down the aisle and celebrate her wedding, Zaken noticed something was off with her body.

“I was having some irregular bleeding and cramping and at first I didn't think anything of it because it does happen to so many people, but it persisted so I reached out to a gynecologist and I got checked out," Zaken said.



After an ultrasound and several tests, doctors gave her some unexpected news. A diagnosis that would make her world a little less colorful.

“He said Hillary you have cervical cancer, and the world sort of froze around me,” Zaken said.

Zaken underwent a radical abdominal hysterectomy and was declared cancer free. Her oncologist, Dr. Joshua Trinidad with Novant Health, said regular Pap smear screenings and visits to the gynecologist helped to detect Zaken's cancer in the early stages.



“Pap smears are not a test that somebody does if they feel bad,” Dr. Trinidad said. “Many times, people go to the doctors because they are ill, but going to have a Pap smear is part of routine screenings. So, most individuals won't feel sick."

In addition to gynecological care, Dr. Trinidad recommends vaccinating children and adults with the HPV vaccine.

“Cervix cancer is probably the most preventable of the gynecological cancers,” Dr. Trinidad said. “With vaccination of both young boys, girls, and adults we can prevent the development of cervical cancer in over 90% of patients."

Zaken is now newly married and continues to live life to the fullest as a mother and interim assistant dean at Elon University. She hopes her story will encourage other women to get screened.



“Cancer could have ended differently for me right, I could be caught up constantly waiting for the other shoe to drop with the fear of recurrence, but I'm not letting that change my life, I'm instead living into myself," Zaken said.