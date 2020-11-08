The disease can be spread through mosquito bites, and can lead to serious medical problems if people ignore the symptoms.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Health District said Tuesday that residents need to keep an eye out for mosquito bites - because they've detected high levels of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in local bugs.

It's rare for people to catch EEE, but since the disease can come with serious consequences (from flu-like symptoms all the way to meningitis, or even death), officials warned people to be careful.

"Mosquitoes have been testing positive for the disease at a higher than normal rate this summer," wrote a spokesperson.

Sentinel chickens have also been testing positive for EEE, and health officials said this was still early in the season.

The best way to avoid mosquito-borne diseases is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. However, Dr. Nancy Welch, the director of the Chesapeake Health Department, said the weather might be leading to higher risks.

"With the recent rains leading to more mosquitoes, it’s important for residents of Chesapeake to take precautions to protect themselves and their families,” she wrote.

The virus can be more serious for children under the age of 15, and adults over the age of 50.

A release from the city encouraged residents to seek medical care if they noticed these symptoms: