Clorox bringing 158 new jobs to North Carolina

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Clorox Company is going to create 158 new jobs in Durham, North Carolina, in its vitamins and supplements division.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Tuesday that the company will invest $7.5 million to bring the division’s headquarters to Durham and expand existing operations in the city.

The supplements business makes brands of vitamins including RenewLife and Rainbow Light.