Cone Health adds COVID-19 testing site in Rockingham County

The new site will be across the street from Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville starting Monday.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Getting a COVID-19 test is about to get a little easier in Rockingham County.

Cone Health said the new testing site will be at 617 S. Main St., across the street from the Annie Penn Hospital, in Reidsville starting Monday.

Testing will be by appointment only and will be available Monday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

This new location will supplement sites in Rockingham County at Zion Baptist Church in Reidsville and Fountain Youth Ministries in Madison.