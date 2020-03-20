GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is closing all 12 of its community-based outpatient rehabilitation facilities to protect staff from potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Cone Health rehabilitation facilities in Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford, Rockingham Counties are closed until further notice, according to a release from Cone Health.

Rehabilitation professionals will work with patients to help continue their care.

Cone Health said rehabilitation services provided in hospitals will continue as usual.

Community-based rehabilitation staff will be reassigned to other areas, as COVID-19 concerns grow in the community.

In a release, Cone Health reminded people of the importance of frequent hand washing, covering coughs and social distancing. Those who have COVID-19 symptoms should call their doctor or make a virtual visit.

Cone Health said they are working with national, state and local health agencies as well as local, county and state governments to prepare for COVID-19.

