Cone Health begins COVID-19 testing by appointment only

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is moving drive-thru testing to appointment only. Starting Friday, you'll need to schedule a COVID-19 test through the hospital's website.
Cone Health hopes this move will cut down on long lines of cars outside its facilities.
Appointments will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at different sites starting the week of Monday, Dec. 14.
Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 15, appointments will be needed for COVID-19 testing at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville. Appointments will be required at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington and Cone Health Green Valley campus in Greensboro on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
You can also make an appointment by texting “COVID” to 88453.