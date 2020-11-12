Cone Health begins COVID-19 testing by appointment only

Cone Health hopes this will cut down on the number of cars lining up at its facilities.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is moving drive-thru testing to appointment only. Starting Friday, you'll need to schedule a COVID-19 test through the hospital's website.

Appointments will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at different sites starting the week of Monday, Dec. 14.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 15, appointments will be needed for COVID-19 testing at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville. Appointments will be required at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington and Cone Health Green Valley campus in Greensboro on Wednesday, Dec. 16.