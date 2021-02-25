Cone Health encouraging seniors who have not been vaccinated to request an appointment now!

The state will broaden vaccine eligibility to larger portions of the population in March.

Cone Health is encouraging seniors who have not been vaccinated to request an appointment now at conehealth.com/vaccine. Those without internet can call 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Cone Health says this is not a scheduling line and it only provides assistance for those 65 and older with submitting an appointment request.

“The state will broaden vaccine eligibility to larger portions of the population in March, so we encourage those 65 and over to schedule appointments now to avoid longer wait times for vaccinations in the future,” said Cone Health Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President Deborah Grant, DNP. “Because this age group is most vulnerable to severe symptoms from COVID-19, we urge those 65 and over to be vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Cone Health said it anticipates that anyone 65 and over requesting a vaccine appointment will be contacted to schedule an appointment within 14 days after they make their request.

According to a release, those 65 or over who signed up for Cone Health’s previous vaccine waitlist but did not receive communication from the health system to schedule an appointment may have had an email sent to junk mail or entered an incorrect email address or phone number. Those people are encouraged to resubmit an appointment request at conehealth.com/vaccine or to call 336-890-1188 for assistance between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Cone Health said it looks forward to vaccinating as many of those currently eligible for vaccination as possible in the coming weeks. Including those 65 and over, education workers, health care workers, and residents of long-term care facilities, as well as broadening vaccination to other frontline essential workers when this phase of vaccination begins on March 10.

Currently, Cone Health is also partnering with county health agencies to vaccinate those who work in childcare centers and pre-K to 12 schools. Cone Health plans to broaden access to this education workforce March 2 through March 8, with appointments scheduled through county health agencies working with school systems and childcare organizations.