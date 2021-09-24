Vaccination deadline extended for Cone Health employees

The new deadline is October 28. The previous deadline was October 1.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Employees at Cone Health will have some extra time to meet the vaccination deadline.

Cone Health says its employees now have until October 28, instead of October 1.

Since the vaccination requirement was announced to employees on July 22, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has received full approval from the FDA.

“We want to provide team members with ample time to consider all new information,” said Cone Health CEO Dr. Mary Jo Cagle. “We hope that team members still considering vaccination will make the choice to receive the vaccine and continue caring for our communities during this critical time and beyond.”