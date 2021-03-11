Cone Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to children

Parents can soon start making appointments for their children to get the vaccine at Cone Health.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Editors note: The video in this story is from Nov. 4, 2021, about things you need to know when getting your child vaccinated.

Cone Health announced Friday that in just three days, they will begin offering pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Nov. 8, parents can start getting the shot in their child’s arm if they have an appointment. Registration is now open to make those appointments and can be scheduled a week in advance.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved a lower dosage of the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 and allotments of the vaccine will be determined by weekly shipments from the state and federal government. The vaccine will be available for children at Cone Health’s community sites and partner locations.

Vaccines will be given out at specific community sites during the first week including:

NC A&T Alumni Foundation Event Center, 200 N. Benbow Rd., Greensboro

Nov. 8, 9 & 11 – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Western Rockingham Family Medicine, 401 W. Decatur St., Madison, NC

Nov. 9 & 11 – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 13 – 9 a.m. to noon

Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

Nov. 13 & 14 – 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.