Cone Health reducing hospital visits because of rising COVID-19 cases

Patients can only have one visitor per day starting Monday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health announced Friday it is restricting the number of visitors in its hospitals.

The new policy takes effect Monday. Only one person can visit per day. Cone Health previously allowed two visitors each day.

The health system said rising COVID-19 numbers sparked the change.

"We know how important family and friends are when you are in the hospital," Anne Brown, executive director of patient experience said. "We also know that no one wants to inadvertently infect their loved one with this horrible disease.”

Patients can have different visitors on different days. Visitors must pass a health screening before entering the hospital. They also need to wash their hands when they arrive and before they leave. Masks are required at all times.