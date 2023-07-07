Coping with varicose veins in the Summer

During summer many folks like to stay cool by wearing shorts. For those who have varicose veins, this time of year can cause extra anxiety.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In hot summer temperatures, many people wear shorts, or maybe a swimsuit, to stay cool in the heat. For those who have varicose veins, this time of year can cause extra anxiety.

Dr. Ray Workman is a vascular surgeon with Novant Health. He said varicose veins are mostly seen in adults and women who have had multiple children.

“True varicose veins are larger veins that tend to bulge up underneath the skin,” Dr. Workman said. “Some people describe them as looking like a little worm under their skin. They're often not straight but rather squiggly lines. Those can be seen anywhere from the groin all the way down to the ankle."

It's a condition caused by weak or damaged vein walls and valves.

“Certainly, people notice them more because now, they're wearing shorts, bathing suits, and they're looking at their legs more,” Dr. Workman said. “The hot weather can cause veins to dilate and sometimes people will notice their varicose veins are more prominent after exercise or if they're outside standing on a hot day."

Dr. Workman often recommends people wear compression stockings to help with the symptoms associated with varicose veins. He also recommends seeking treatment, a process that can take six to 12 weeks.

“While they may not be able to get to a point where they're really happy with the way their legs look and feel by the end of this Summer, certainly by next Spring if they sought treatment early, we could get them looking really good for next Summer's bathing suit season and swim season."

Dr. Workman says those with a more intense form of varicose veins can undergo an office-based surgical procedure that results in a quick response.

