RALEIGH, N.C. — The threat for contracting the coronavirus without traveling to China remains low for people in North Carolina.

However, the state is taking every precaution to continue protective efforts against the coronavirus including the creation of a special hotline.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper formalized the state’s ongoing effort to monitor and prepare for the coronavirus by creating a task force.

The state’s Coronavirus Task Force will work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while coordinating across state agencies. It also means the DHHS will work with local health departments and clinicians to evaluate potential cases and coordinate care and testing as needed.

“Though currently, the risk to North Carolinians is low, we are taking a proactive approach and are prepared for potential scenarios,” said Governor Cooper. “This task force will continue coordination between our agencies and federal partners so we can keep the public informed and safe.”

Health leaders said the same steps to prevent the spread of the flu and common cold also protect against the coronavirus.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid exposure to others who are sick.

Stay home when you are ill.

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

