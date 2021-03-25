100 days later: First person vaccinated in North Carolina reflects on the rollout

The milestone comes as Gov. Roy Cooper announces the entire adult population will be able to make an appointment on April 7.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper made another change to the vaccine plans, moving up the timeline for the third time.

On Thursday, Cooper announced that every single adult 16 and older in the state will be able to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in two weeks on April 7. And next Wednesday, March 31, the rest of Group 4 essential workers will be able to get the shot.

The supply of the vaccine is going to grow and Cooper said in the next few months everyone who wants a shot will be able to get one.

For some perspective, the state is making progress. Just 100 days ago, the very first vaccine in the state was given in Charlotte.

The vaccine rollout started off slow. The first shipment arrived at Atrium Health on December 14, 2020 and the Medical Director of Infection Prevention, Dr. Katie Passaretti, was the first in the state to roll up her sleeve.

“When people interviewed me a year ago, I was like maybe first quarter we'll have a vaccine and some teeny tiny supply and now we've vaccinated 25% of the population. I mean that’s pretty amazing,” Passaretti said in an one-on-one interview with WCNC Charlotte.

Just 101 days later, Gov. Cooper announced the state is moving ahead full steam.

“The biggest change will happen on April 7 when we will open eligibility to group 5, and that means all adults will then be eligible to get the vaccine,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.

Right now, 1 in 5 adults in the state are fully vaccinated. The process is picking up speed and the supply is growing.

Today the Governor announced that on 4/7, all adults 16+ will be eligible to get the vaccine in NC. It comes 100 days after Dr. Katie Passaretti was the first in the state to roll up her sleeve. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/4BJl0neUpO — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) March 25, 2021

“Early on the issue was do we have enough supply for those most at risk. I think that’s less so now it’s more were going to have the supply we just need to get vaccines in arms so I’m personally okay where we are right now with opening it up,” she said.

At one point the tables will turn, and the supply will exceed the demand. Health officials from the top down stressing the next challenge will be encouraging hesitant people to learn more and ultimately get vaccinated.

For Dr. Passaretti and everyone working to get vaccines into arms, there are signs of progress.

"I’m 100 days in I’m still healthy and I’ve had no ill effects and we're seeing more and more people and I’m excited for more and more people get 100 days out from vaccinations,” Passaretti told WCNC Charlotte.

To level set, it is unlikely that on April 7, everyone will be able to book an appointment. But, won't be Pasaretti thinks it will get easier soon.