Nearly 100,000 U.S. children test positive for coronavirus in two-week period

Claims that children are immune from COVID-19 are wrong, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Editor's note: the above originally aired on July 17.

Just over 97,000 U.S. children tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, the American Academy of Pediatrics reports. The 40% jump is likely linked, in part, to the high number of kids being tested before they head back to school.

Out of more than 5 million reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., 338,000 – or 8.8% -- of them were children.

More than 25 children died of the coronavirus in July, but severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths are rare for kids.

In fact, most don’t have any symptoms. But they can spread it.

That’s the biggest concern for parents, teachers and staff as some schools begin welcoming back students for in-person learning.

Vanderbilt University's Dr. Tina Hartert hopes increased testing of children will help provide a clearer picture of the role they play in transmission, according to CBS News. She is leading a government-funded study that saw DIY testing kits sent to some 2,000 families.

"The kits are shipped to the families, they are taught how to collect these samples, and then the samples are sent back by the families to a central repository," Hartert told CBS.

Notes on the study: