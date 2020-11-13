13 people laid off at UNCG in wake of coronavirus pandemic

A university spokesperson said the employees got “very generous” severance packages and can keep their health coverage for the next year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro has laid off 13 employees in its online division as it deals with financial constraints due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The News & Record reported Thursday the job cuts took place last week. The losses happened at UNCG Online. It runs the university’s online graduate and undergraduate degree programs.

“The significant revenue losses and substantial costs associated with COVID, in combination with revenue impacts of enrollment declines, have created a major budget challenge at UNCG,” said university spokeswoman Eden Bloss. “Difficult times will mean difficult, but necessary, decisions to reduce expenses and address large and unexpected budget gaps created by these major challenges.”

Bloss said the employees got “very generous” severance packages and can keep their health coverage for the next year. Bloss said the layoffs follow enrollment and revenue declines as well as increased costs due to the pandemic.

“These decisions are not made lightly and come only after other budget reduction measures have also been implemented,” she said.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.