GREENSBORO, N.C. — You will be seeing a lot of different numbers concerning the amount of coronavirus cases in North Carolina.

WFMY News 2 wants to be transparent in letting you know we will only be reporting numbers from the NCDHHS, CDC, and cases confirmed from other local and state health departments.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services currently lists 23 cases on its website tracking coronavirus cases in the state, in an update published Saturday morning.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear, when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS.

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

