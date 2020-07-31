x
19 Winston-Salem firefighters in quarantine after firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

The Winston-Salem firefighter was exposed to COVID-19 off-duty.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem firefighter tested positive for COVID-19.

The firefighter was exposed to COVID-19 off-duty. The Winston-Salem Fire Department said 19 firefighters are self- quarantining at home awaiting test results.

They also said Station 5 on Palmer Lane was closed for deep cleaning by a commercial cleaning company. Engine 5 and Ladder 5 were also out of service for part of Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

Winston-Salem fire said the infected firefighter passed the pre-shift screening process and began feeling ill the day after their scheduled shift.

