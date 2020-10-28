3 Poll workers test positive for COVID-19 at one-stop early voting location in Reidsville

Rockingham County election officials said three poll workers tested positive for COVID-19 at the Salvation Army Community Center.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A one-stop early voting location is temporarily closed in Reidsville.

Rockingham County election officials said three poll workers tested positive for COVID-19 at the Salvation Army Community Center site on Barnes Street.

The Board of Elections held an emergency meeting Wednesday to determine how to replace the workers in quarantine.

Election officials said they hope to reopen the site on Thursday.

The polling site was deep cleaned. Election officials stressed at no time were voters at risk because they didn’t spend extensive time in the area and all of the protocols were followed for COVID-19 prevention.

Here are some of the safety precautions you can expect at the polls:

Social distancing will be enforced at all polling places and early voting sites.

Hand sanitizer and masks will be provided for voters and election workers who don’t have their own.

Election workers will also have gloves and face shield.

There will be barriers between election workers and voters at check-in tables.

Single-use pens will be provided to mark paper ballots. Q-tips will be provided for voters using ballot marking devices.

All surfaces and equipment will be frequently cleaned at all locations.

There’s been an effort to hire poll workers less vulnerable to the virus.