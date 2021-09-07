3 Stokes County Schools temporarily move online after COVID-19 clusters

The three schools include Southeastern Middle School, King Elementary School and Piney Grove Middle School.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three schools in Stokes County have temporarily moved to remote learning after COVID-19 clusters were identified as connected to each school, according to school officials.

A Stokes County spokesperson said the three schools have been moved to in-person learning from remote after the Stokes County Health Department identified the clusters.

The spokesperson said the three schools include Southeastern Middle School, King Elementary School and Piney Grove Middle School.

The decision to move online was made Tuesday for Southeastern Middle School and Piney Grove Middle, while the decision for King Elementary to move online was made by school officials over the weekend, according to a school spokesperson.

School officials said the three schools are scheduled to reopen Monday.

According to the CDC, a COVID-19 cluster is when two or more confirmed cases are discovered among a group within a 14-day period.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.