GREENSBORO, N.C. — The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina will transition five of its branches into emergency child care sites, the company said on its website Sunday.

The sites will serve first-responders, health care workers, grocery store workers, pharmacy, and others. It’s designed to help essential front-line workers who need to go to work and serve our community during the coronavirus pandemic but have no options for childcare.

Where

The branches include:

William G. White, Jr. Family YMCA: 775 W End Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Davie Family YMCA: 215 Cemetery St, Mocksville, NC 27028

Stokes Family YMCA: 105 Moore Rd, King, NC 27021

Statesville Family YMCA: 828 Wesley Dr, Statesville, NC 28677

Wilkes Family YMCA: 1801 YMCA Blvd, Wilkesboro, NC 28697

“Since 1888, the Y has always been there to serve our communities in times of need and, right now, our community needs us to provide emergency childcare so first responders, health care workers and other essential front line staff can go to work,” said Stan Law, President and Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina. “We will transition as many branches as needed to serve our communities during this pandemic.”

What you need to know

Emergency care for students in kindergarten through 5th grade will start Thursday at the William G. White, Jr. Family YMCA ONLY. The price is $20 a day for March 26 and March 27.

Davie, Stokes, Statesville, and Wilkes Family YMCAs will be operational starting March 30, assuming the school systems do not go back into session. The weekly rate is $100 per week for these sites, as well as William G. White, Jr. No registration fee will be charged. Financial scholarships are available.

Hours of operation are from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drop off is ONLY from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and pick up is from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Rides will be in and out style. Parents will not be permitted in the building. Hours are subject to change based on volume.

The staff member to students ratio will be 1:9, so groups will not exceed the recommended group size of 10 in a space at one time.

There will be at least one designated phone number at each site for parents to call if they need anything during the day.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided.

The days will be filled with high-quality programming that will include homework time with certified teachers (students can bring their assignments, including Chromebooks. There will be 1 to 2 hours each day to help children with work. In addition to homework time, there will be YMCA curriculum time, PE time with sports staff, and CATCH curriculum, and outside time, arts and crafts, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities and more.

Registrations start Tuesday at noon for all branches. A link for registration and more information will come soon.

If students are already in the Before and After School Academy programs they will not need to complete new paperwork. However, a waiver is required before children can stay the first day.

In order to keep ALL staff and children safe, each child’s temperature will be taken upon arrival to help ensure they are not sick. Please allow for some extra time for these additional daily safety precautions. Children will be sent home immediately if they have a fever or are not feeling well. There will also be an assigned “sick area” for those waiting to be picked up throughout the day.

All areas will be cleaned several times a day, including every time children enter and leave a space. Handwashing of all staff and children will take place many times throughout the day.

