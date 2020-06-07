“All of the employees are recovering at home and doing well," Greensboro police said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police announced Monday five of its police officers and two other employees tested positive for COVID-19 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The department said it is following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and taking appropriate precautions to help reduce the risk of further spreading the virus to other employees.

“The department has requested testing for employees who have had contact with the COVID-positive employees and decontaminated involved workspaces and equipment,” GPD said.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has been able to maintain an uncompromised level of service to our communities,” Greensboro police said. “The commitment of the Greensboro Police Department is to continue to provide high-quality public safety to our community and maintain the health and safety of our employees.”

