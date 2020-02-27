Editor's Note: Headline was changed to clarify there are currently only 10 people who are self-monitoring for coronavirus. Since the beginning of February, 50 people have been asked to do so.

Louisville, Ky--Ten people in Metro Louisville are currently monitoring their symptoms for coronavirus after returning from China, a country on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention risk list. They are considered low risk.

Dave Langdon with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness confirmed about 50 people in the area have been asked to self monitor for symptoms since the beginning of February.

The CDC defines "self-monitoring" as taking their temperature twice a day and noting any cough or difficulty breathing.

Symptoms of COVID-19 appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisville. As of Feb. 26, there are 14 confirmed cases in the U.S, 12 of which are travel-related.

China has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the CDC has recommended people avoid all nonessential travel to China and South Korea.

