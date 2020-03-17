WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The City of Winston-Salem says six city council members and two other staff members are in self-quarantine after attending a conference last week.

Health leaders said two people attending the same conference now have the coronavirus COVID-19.

The City Council meeting that was scheduled for March 23 has since been canceled.

The group attended the Congressional City Conference last week in Washington, D.C. organized by the National League of Cities. The City received an email alerting them about the two active attendees have now tested positive for the virus.

“The individuals were active participants in the conference—attending general sessions and workshops,” the NLC said. “The conference attendees are currently under the care of healthcare professionals, recovering at home and feeling better…. While we are not able to officially determine how and when these individuals contracted the virus, nor are we permitted under privacy laws to disclose the names of individuals, we wanted to alert you immediately on the potential exposure risk. At this time, these are the only two known confirmed cases.”

Health Director Joshua Swift said the should remain in self-quarantine for 14 days from their date of return from the conference. They also said if they do not have symptoms, they can go buy groceries or complete other essential errands as long as they observe social distancing protocol.

The isolation period ends on March 26, according to City Manager Lee Garrity.

