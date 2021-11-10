68 workers leave Cone Health over COVID-19 vaccination requirement

The hospital system said out of 13,000 team members, 68 chose not to receive the vaccine and have voluntarily left their positions at Cone Health.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health said more than 99% of its employees have met the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all staff.

“We know that this was not an easy decision for some of our team members,” Cone Health CEO Dr. Mary Jo Cagle said. “We respect diversity of thought and religious beliefs, and we are grateful that so many of our dedicated staff have decided to remain a vital part of our team, as we continue to make patient health and safety our top priority.”

Cone Health gave workers until Oct 1. to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna. All staff were required to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 7.