A new COVID-19 variant was found in NC. So what makes it more contagious?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new, more infectious strain of coronavirus was found in Mecklenburg County.

But what makes it more contagious? Scientists say it all comes down to mutations.

All viruses change and adapt over time, and this new variant of the virus has a mutation that makes it easier for it to attach to our cells and infect us.

NCDHHS is reporting the first identification in an NC resident of the COVID-19 variant called B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the UK in December. The B.1.1.7 variant was identified in a sample from an adult in Mecklenburg County processed by Mako Medical Laboratories. pic.twitter.com/phiFCbIj1w — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) January 23, 2021

Researchers from the CDC also say this mutation could increase how much of the virus is in our nose.

That means an infected person would put more of the virus into the air, making it easier to get sick from fewer air particles.