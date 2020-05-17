67-year-old Mitchell Milton has been in the Intensive Care Center at St. Luke's Hospital since he tested positive for COVID-19 over two months ago.



During those two months Milton was in an intense battle with the coronavirus.

His friends and family were concerned that he might not survive and being unable to visit him in hospital only added to their stress.



Mitchell Milton maintained a positive attitude and continued to fight however.

His vibrant personality shined through during the tough times and Milton earned the love and admiration of the doctors and nurses that helped him during his recovery.

"Very outgoing person. Great personality. A nice person to be around and the best husband in the world," said his wife Martha Milton.



With limited direct contact to Milton, his family began to build a bond with the staff at St. Luke's Hospital.

Today those two parties met for the first time outside of the emergency room doors.

"I feel like I know all of them through the phone. You know just talking, so it's nice to put a face to the voice," said St. Luke's nurse Lyndsey Williams.

Saturday was Mitchell Milton's final morning at St. Luke's.

Hospital staff in the Intensive Care Center cheered him through the halls as his friends and family waited for him outside.

When the sliding doors opened Milton was greeted with cheers and applause as he thanked everyone that helped him along the way.

Escorted by his friends from The Toledo Harley Boyz & Girls biker club, Milton made is way to a nearby rehab center for the final step in his recovery.

RELATED: 10-year-old Arkansas boy with leukemia recovers from COVID-19

RELATED: Youngstown woman with multiple sclerosis recovers from coronavirus at Cleveland Clinic

RELATED: Idaho man serenades wife in assisted-living facility with ukulele

RELATED: 89-year-old Washington nursing home patient recovers from coronavirus

RELATED VIDEO: