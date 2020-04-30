ATLANTA — After 30 days in the Intensive Care Unit, Robert Grant is being released from the hospital today.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross caught up with Grant during his last few hours in his hospital room, the 12x12 space at Emory, St. Joseph's.

"I couldn't see her nowhere, they had me tied down, I couldn't move. The experience was, I can't do this, I want out of here. I was so afraid," he said.

He was on a ventilator for 13 days during his stay and did not understand why he couldn't see his wife.

"I was so weak, I couldn't talk, I was trying to tell them, I want my wife, and at the time I couldn't understand (why) there was no visitors allowed in the hospital," he said.

He says talking with her over FaceTime everyday got him through COVID-19.

"My wife has been so supportive. If I needed something, she would come drop it off at the desk. She brought my bible, she brought some crossword puzzles. She just tried to keep me encouraged," he said.

He was encouraged, too, by everyone who took care of him over the past month.

Grant Family

He said he is so grateful for the care and support he got from the healthcare workers who always believed he would recover.

"Have faith, and do what the doctors tell you to do," he said.

Grant is being discharged from the hospital today, but he can't go home yet.

He'll be transported to a rehab facility where they'll help him strengthen his legs and arms before he's finally allowed to go home and be with his beloved wife.

She can't visit him at the rehab facility, but she is hopeful he will make it home for their 24th wedding anniversary on May 25th.

