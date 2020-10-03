WASHINGTON — Major airlines, Amtrak and Greyhound are ramping up their travel waivers because of the uncertainty from the global coronavirus outbreak.The travel industry has taken a hit as many people heed warnings to not engage in unnecessary trips.

Here are the waivers these carriers are offering as of March 10. Be sure to click on the links for the fine print and other restrictions.

Alaska

Alaska Airlines is charging no change or cancellation fees for travel through March 31, 2020. There will also be no fees for new tickets purchased between February 27 and March 31. A fare difference will apply.

American

American Airlines will waive change fees on flights booked between March 1 and March 31, 2020. Passengers can make a one-time change from their original departure date. The original travel date must be no later than January 30, 2021. The new flight must happen within one year of the original ticket issue date. Passengers will have to pay the difference if it's a more expensive flight.

Delta

Delta Air Lines is waiving change fees on all tickets purchased between March 1 and March 31, 2020, for flights through February 25, 2021. The ticket can be changed once and must be reissued no later than February 28, 2021. Rebooked travel must also begin no later than February 28. Although the change fee is waived, passengers must pay the difference if the new flight is more expensive.

Passengers can also cancel their flight and use the value toward a future flight.

Frontier

Frontier Airlines is allowing a one-time change with no fees for tickets issued between March 10 and March 31, 2020. Again, the customer must pay the fare difference. For changed flights, travel must be completed by November 9, 2020.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian Airlines will allow passengers who book between March 1 and March 31, 2020, a one-time change to a future flight with no fees. The change must be made no more than 24 hours prior to departure and passengers must pay the fare difference.

For those who bought their tickets before March 9 for flights occurring through April 30, 2020, the same rules as above apply. But, the new itinerary must begin no later than December 31, 2020.

JetBlue

JetBlue is waiving change and cancellation fees on new bookings made between March 6 and March 31, 2020. Travel must happen by September 8, 2020. Fare differences may apply,

Spirit

Spirit says passengers can make a one-time change for free, but fare differences apply. The airline's website does not mention any specific dates, but says that passengers can receive a reservation credit for up to six months.

Southwest

As a standard policy, Southwest Airlines does not have change or cancellation fees. As long as a passenger cancels a flight within 10 minutes of departure, funds from the original ticket can be used on a future flight up to one year from the original purchase date. Fare differences apply.

United

Any United Airlines flight booked between March 3 and March 31, 2020, can be changed for free over the next 12 months. If the rescheduled flight costs more, the customer must pay the difference. Here is the fine print.

For flights booked before and including March 2, with original travel dates of March 9 through April 30, United is waiving change fees. New tickets must be reissued no later than December 31, 2020, or 12 months from the original ticket date, whichever is earlier. Rebooked travel must begin within 12 months from the original ticket issue date.

Amtrak

Change fees are waived on all existing and new reservations made before April 30, 2020, on Amtrak. Fare differences may apply. Amtrak says there are currently no travel restrictions.

Greyhound

Greyhound is offering a one-time change with no fee. Passengers who booked an Economy or Economy Extra fare between March 5 and March 17, 2020, for travel through March 31, 2020, can rebook between March 18 and December 31, 2020.

One more airline worth mentioning is Alitalia, Italy's flagship airline. Italy has just initiated tough, nationwide travel restrictions within the country in an effort to curb the dramatic spread of coronavirus.

Alitalia passengers with destinations in Italy who bought their flights before March 5 and are planning to fly through April 30, 2020, can rebook without a fee for departures no later than June 30. Or, they can change their destination with no penalty while keeping the same travel date.