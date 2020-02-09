Alamance County Courthouse worker tests positive for COVID-19

Editor's note: The video in this story is from August 2020, from a COVID-19 Verify report.
An Alamance County Courthouse worker has tested positive for COVID-19.
The worker was last seen in the Alamance County Courthouse on Monday, August 31. They have cleaned and disinfected the areas the worker was in. Anyone who was in the courthouse on Monday, August 31, should closely monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If you become sick or think you could have COVID-19 contact your doctor, public health department, or community health center.
You can call the COVID-19 Call Center at 336-290-0361, if you believe you were in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
All lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 test results are reported to the Alamance County Health Department.
The Alamance County Health Department does the following:
- The Health Department contact tracers contact the positive case and ask the individual for a list of close contacts and ask for information regarding where he or she is employed.
- Contact tracers then attempt to contact each of the positive case’s close contacts, within 48 hours, to notify them that they have been exposed (contact tracers do not identify the positive case) and should quarantine. They also contact the individual’s hiring authority to inform the employer that their employee has tested positive, but they do not provide a name or other identifying information.
- Close contacts are all persons who have been within 6 feet of the positive case for 15 minutes or more within the 48 hours before the positive case began showing symptoms, or within 48 hours before the test if the positive case is asymptomatic.