Alamance County Health Department, Cone Health to hold mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A mass vaccination clinic is coming to Alamance County.

The Alamance County Health Department and Cone Health will hold a joint COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Health care workers, those 65 and older, employees of childcare centers and of pre-K-12 will be eligible to get vaccinated.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 2401 Eric Lane, Unit 100, in Burlington. Appointments are required.

After Friday, Feb. 26, Cone Health will move its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 2363 Corporation Parkway in Burlington to the new site. Cone Health will continue offering COVID-19 testing at the Corporation Parkway site, with hours of operation and test scheduling available here.

Alamance County Health Department will move its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC) in Burlington to the Eric Lane site on Feb. 26. This move affects the CTEC site only. Second dose vaccinations will continue at the Burlington Athletic Stadium.

APPOINTMENTS FOR THOSE 65 AND OVER

Appointments for those 65 and over can be scheduled two ways:

Request an appointment at conehealth.com/vaccine. Those 65 and over requesting an appointment will be contacted within two weeks to schedule their vaccination.

Contact the Alamance County Health Department by phone to schedule an appointment, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm or until all appointments are filled. Call 336-290-0650. Please exercise patience as call volumes will be high. More information is available here.