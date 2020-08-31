Alamance County said both agencies have been working closely to implement mass testing and additional safety precautions that help protect both inmates and staff.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Health Department announced Monday it identified an outbreak at the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on Aug. 24.

The department said both agencies have been working closely to implement mass testing and additional safety precautions that help protect both inmates and staff, since the first case was identified.

“Currently, 99 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the facility,” Alamance County said in a press release.

The county said the confirmed cases consist of six staff members and 93 inmates.

The department said 3 staff members are not Alamance County residents and two inmates have been transferred to other facilities, so they will not be included in the Alamance County daily case count.

Per state health officials, an outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within a congregate living facility.

“Since March, the Alamance County Detention Center has instituted early screening and testing of inmates and detainees as well as increased sanitation and cleaning of all facilities," said sheriff Terry Johnson. "With these new positive cases identified, the sheriff’s office is committed to aggressively working with our health department to protect our staff and those entering our jail."

Johnson said jail staff and medical professionals are implementing more health monitoring, the distribution of masks and hygiene kits, and providing ongoing COVID-19 testing.

"Our priority continues to be the safety of our staff, inmates, and detainees, and we are doing everything in our power to protect those in our care,” Johnson said.

Interim health director Alexandria Rimmer said the department is working closely to provide recommendations, case investigation, contact tracing, and testing.

The department said it identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 20.

Health officials said since then, a total of 3,244 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the community and said of those confirmed cases, 2,858 have been released from isolation and 340 remain active and in isolation.

OTHER STORIES

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.