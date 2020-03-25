ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County high schoolers picked up their caps and gowns a little differently Wednesday.

Some were handed their graduation robes through their car windows but others came up to the table outside the Herff Jones office in Burlington.

Either way, gloved hands gave the packets to them.

Graham High School senior Heaven White almost didn't come pick hers up.

"I don't want to go up there and get my hopes up," said White.

She changed her mind, deciding in the midst of so much uncertainty, she knew one thing for sure.

"I did everything right and I got to this point where I am going to graduate regardless of whether I walk or not," she said.

So far, graduations like hers in the Alamance-Burlington School District are still on.

"We want them to know that we're gonna find a way to make graduation happen. We're gonna make sure that you guys get that experience and that you still have that to look forward to," said Graham High School principal Bear Bryant.

Her classmates at Hugh Cummings and Southern Alamance High Schools said their caps and gowns mean something special with or without a ceremony.

"It's sort of like, a symbol that I made it," said Caleb Garrison.

Others like local photographer Lakitra Davis want to make sure the class of 2020 feels special. She's laid off from the studio she works at and doing special prom and graduation sessions.

"I decided to offer free services. It's something for them to have a memory of, not just the coronavirus that's going around," said Davis.

White and her classmates are hopeful their ceremonies will go as planned.

"I don't think this is going to go on forever. I think it's going to pass along and we just gotta keep going through it while it's here," said White.

Her ceremony is still set for June 12th. The Alamance-Burlington School District said ceremonies could still be delayed or held in a different way than they usually are.

