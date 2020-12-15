Alamance County identifies COVID-19 cluster at two elementary schools

Health officials identified a COVID-19 cluster at both Highland Elementary School in Burlington and E.M. Yoder Elementary School in Mebane.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Health Department identified a COVID-19 cluster at both Highland Elementary School in Burlington and E.M. Yoder Elementary School in Mebane Tuesday.

Health officials said five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among employees at Highland Elementary.

Alamance County health officials said six cases have been confirmed among four staff members and two children at E.M. Yoder Elementary.

“We have notified staff and families of our students at both schools about the cluster,” said Superintendent Bruce Benson. “The areas of the school buildings where the identified individuals were present have already undergone a deep cleaning and disinfection to ensure schools can continue operating.”

Health officials define a cluster as a minimum of five laboratory-confirmed cases within a 14-day period.

“Alamance County Health Department is in regular communication with the Alamance-Burlington School System, so these clusters were identified and responded to quickly,” said health director Tony Lo Giudice. “We will continue to offer guidance to ensure the safety of staff, children, and the community.”

Alamance County Health Department identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 20. Since then, a total of 9,181 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community.

The cases will be included on the biweekly Child Care and School Settings report for NCDHHS.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.