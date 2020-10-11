COVID cluster reported at daycare in Alamance COunty

Health officials said five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the daycare. The confirmed cases involve two employees and three children.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Health Department identified a COVID-19 cluster at Love’s Childcare in Haw River Tuesday.

Health officials said five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the daycare.

The confirmed cases involve two employees and three children.

Officials said one employee isn’t an Alamance County resident.

Health officials define a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed coronavirus cases within a two-week period.

“Our highest priority is to ensure the health, safety and security of our staff and every child entrusted to our care,” said Love’s Childcare school administrator Angie King. “After learning two teachers and three children tested positive, with the first case on October 26, we immediately made our staff and families in that classroom aware of the positive case and removed them that day.”

School officials said the positive teacher was not at the daycare October 26.

“We contacted each parent of the children in the affected classroom,” King said. “We also contacted the Alamance County Health Department and made the decision along with the department to close the classroom for 14 days.”

King said the classroom reopened Monday.

“We also did a deep cleaning of the classroom,” she said. “Children and staff are now able to return to this classroom.”

King said the school saw another positive case on October 31 in a different classroom with a staff member testing positive, who quarantined.

“We immediately notified our staff and enrolled families in that classroom of the positive case of this case as well,” King said.

She said the school has remained in close contact with the Alamance County Health Department.

“As of Tuesday, we have had no new cases,” King said. “We will continue our health and safety measures which include cleaning and sanitizing the school daily, frequent handwashing, parent drop off outside of the building, and a daily survey and temperature check.”

She said the school only has one classroom shut down due to the positive case from October 31.

“The last classroom that is closed due to a positive test will reopen on Monday November 16,” King said. “The remainder of the center is up and running.”