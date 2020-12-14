Alamance County Sheriff’s Office temporarily closes after staff members test positive for COVID-19

The office said they plan to reopen next Monday.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily closed for the rest of the week after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Investigators said the positive cases were identified in their administrative office.

“For over nine months, my employees have continued to serve the public by providing essential services during this pandemic,” said Sheriff Terry Johnson. “My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families for a full recovery. We hope to be up and running as soon as it is safe.”

The office said they plan to reopen next Monday.

Officials said closing the office will impact those who need things such as fingerprinting, gun purchase permits and concealed carry permits.

The sheriff’s office has been working closely with the Alamance County Health Department for ongoing testing and contact tracing.

Officials said all administrative offices and public spaces at the sheriff’s office have been sanitized and cleaned.

