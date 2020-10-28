Alamance Health Care Center has largest living facility COVID-19 outbreak in North Carolina

The rehabilitation center in Burlington has the largest coronavirus outbreak in the state.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An Alamance County rehabilitation center has the largest coronavirus outbreak in the state.

As of Tuesday, Alamance Health Care Center in Burlington had the largest active living facility outbreak in the state.

The center has now seen 184 cases, 117 of those cases were residents and 67 were staff members. The outbreak has killed nine people.

This isn't the first time the outbreak has made headlines. Earlier this month, the facility saw 147 cases, making it the largest outbreak at a nursing facility to date.

As a reminder, an outbreak has been defined as two or more cases in one location.