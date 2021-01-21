Man in Alexander Correctional Institute dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A man with pre-existing conditions died after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials report

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man in the Alexander Correctional Institute in North Carolina has died after testing positive for the coronavirus. Officials said the man had pre-existing conditions before testing positive.

The man tested positive on Dec. 30 and was hospitalized the same day. His condition worsened, and he died on Jan 20, ACI officials said.

“We continue to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority,” Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said.