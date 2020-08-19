An intimate, first look inside the Cone Health COVID Unit

Cone Health converted the Green Valley Campus to care for severely ill COVID-19 patients.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hospitals across the country have dedicated a portion of their facilities to treat patients with coronavirus. Some facilities even use entire buildings for the effort.

That’s what Cone Health in Greensboro has done. The health care network converted the Green Valley Campus to care for severely ill COVID-19 patients. When Cone announced the temporary change in mid-April, it wrote it was to “help meet the anticipated increase in the volume of infected patients in the days and weeks ahead.”

We’re now getting to see what life is like in the unit that’s cared for countless people over the past five months. Cone recently led a camera crew around the unit to give people an idea of what it’s like for patients and staff who work there.

The video showed doctors and nurses consulting on cases, helping patients get exercise walking down the hallways and the lengthy process of taking off their PPE at the end of their shift.

The most emotional part of the video showed two staff members speaking with an older patient, who was set to be discharged the next day. He became emotional when thanking staff for their efforts in saving his life. He also shared his grief about recently losing his mother and sister. He also spoke about missing his wife who he hasn’t seen since he was admitted.