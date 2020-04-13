Recording artists Anthony Hamilton and Doug E. Fresh have partnered with Novant Health to share important messages about how to stay safe and healthy during the coronavirus.

Both artists have released two separate videos encouraging social distancing.

According to Novant Health, the songs which are accompanied by videos have been posted on both artists’ social media platforms and cover main themes of hand hygiene, social distancing, staying-at-home and face masks.

Rap artist Doug E. Fresh has released a message on social distancing called “6 ft.” which a play on to his famous rap “6 minutes”.

While Grammy award-winning R&B artist Anthony Hamilton created a video encouraging social distancing and staying-at-home, in order to help protect the health and safety of our healthcare workers on the frontline.

“We don’t have to worry about corona, because we’re going to stay inside,” sang Hamilton in his video.

Hamilton also echoed Doug E. Fresh’s message of 6 ft. of distance and recommended wearing masks and gloves.

“It’s vital all of our communities know how to stay healthy, and leveraging trusted voices help bring increased relevance and attention. Doug and Anthony see what’s happening and are both committed to helping our community flatten the curve,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Novant Health Vicky Free.

Novant Health said more videos and songs from both artists will be released soon.

“What was true before COVID-19 is true now: we have real health disparities in our black communities. We see the trend and we’re taking action,” said Free. “We are thrilled their voices are amplifying the messages everyone needs to hear.”

